About CJS Aluminum Inc.

CJS Aluminum Inc. was started in 1981 by Charles Lynch serving the Orange County Florida area.

Specializing in seamless gutters, aluminum and vinyl soffit, fascia and vinyl siding, and screen rooms. Our expertise and extensive knowledge have made us a valuable partner to most of the country’s principle building contractors such as D.R. Horton Homes, KB Homes, Lennar Homes and many others.

Our track record is impressive with many awards and recognition’s, including 2 Diamond Awards for Quality Development and KB Homes 4th and goal award for MVP. We are also a proud member of the Better Business Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, Aluminum Association and The National Federation of Independent Business.

We have completed over 100,000 jobs with homeowners, custom builders, homeowner associations, home builders and commercial projects. With an 80% repeat client base, treating customers right is what keeps our business growing. We now service all of Central Florida covering Deltona to Brooksville and Tampa to Melbourne.

